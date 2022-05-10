The Yogi Adityanath government will soon set up six Dhanwantri Mega Health Parks with an investment of about Rs 30,000 crore in the state.

The government has set in motion processes to further improve and develop the health infrastructure in the state.

According to a government spokesperson, these Mega Health Parks will make the state self-reliant by enhancing big time the production of health and medical facilities like surgical instruments and medicines.

Along with this, under the Maharishi Sushruta Health Infrastructure Mission, health infrastructure will also be improved at every level at a cost of more than Rs 10,000 crore in the state.

The state government will be doubling the number of seats for medical courses in the state and more than 6,000 doctors and 10,000 paramedical staff will be appointed in various healthcare facilities across the state.

Along with this, doubling the number of ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art life support facilities in Uttar Pradesh, dialysis centres in every district, expanding the network of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, making Uttar Pradesh a TB-free state by 2025 and availability of affordable essential medicines will be ensured.

