Six people, including a toddler, died due to suffocation after a fire broke out in their house in Delhi’s Shastri Park on Friday, a fire department official said.

According to a senior police official, the police control room received a distress call around 9 a.m. at the Shastri Park police station that fire had broken out in a house at Mazar Wala Road, Machhi Market, Shastri Park.

“A police team rushed to the spot and found that the injured had been taken to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Total nine persons were involved in the incident,” said the official.

As per initial reports, six persons — four men, one woman and a child — have died due to burns and suffocation.

“Two persons, including a 15-year-old girl are getting treated for the burn injuries,” said the official.

The official said that initial investigation suggested that the burning mosquito coil had fallen over a mattress sometime during the night.

“The toxic fumes caused house inmates to lose consciousness and later died due to suffocation,” said the official, adding that further investigation is on.

20230331-115404