INDIA

Six ethnic groups seeking ST status call for ‘Assam Bandh’

NewsWire
0
0

The ‘Soy Janagosthi Joutha Mancha’ — a forum of six ethnic communities of Assam seeking the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status has called for a state-wide bandh on November 15 (Tuesday).

The body is an umbrella organisation of six ethnic communities — Adivasi, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai-Ahom.

The forum on Monday claimed that the ST status demand is a long pending one and “neither the state nor the Central government is keen to take any proper steps on this issue”.

It also accused the BJP governments at the state and the Centre of playing with the sentiments of the six communities.

The leaders of the communities submitted they had no option left but call a bandh to draw the government’s attention.

The umbrella organisation of the six communities has also planned for ‘dharna’ in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on November 30.

Meanwhile, the Assam Adivasi Sanmilan (AAS) has urged the joint forum to withdraw the bandh call in view of the fact that tribal hero Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary falls on Tuesday.

AAS general secretary David Horo said: “We have full support on demands raised by the six ethnic groups. We have requested them to call off the bandh in view of Birsa Munda’s birthday.”

20221114-223204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mining threatens Swan river, Punjab’s Sarus crane habitat

    BJP questions Rahul’s ‘long silence’ on Pegasus

    Toddler girl drinks milk from elephant in Assam, video goes viral

    SC asks Centre to provide security to journalist covering money laundering...