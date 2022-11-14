The ‘Soy Janagosthi Joutha Mancha’ — a forum of six ethnic communities of Assam seeking the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status has called for a state-wide bandh on November 15 (Tuesday).

The body is an umbrella organisation of six ethnic communities — Adivasi, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai-Ahom.

The forum on Monday claimed that the ST status demand is a long pending one and “neither the state nor the Central government is keen to take any proper steps on this issue”.

It also accused the BJP governments at the state and the Centre of playing with the sentiments of the six communities.

The leaders of the communities submitted they had no option left but call a bandh to draw the government’s attention.

The umbrella organisation of the six communities has also planned for ‘dharna’ in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on November 30.

Meanwhile, the Assam Adivasi Sanmilan (AAS) has urged the joint forum to withdraw the bandh call in view of the fact that tribal hero Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary falls on Tuesday.

AAS general secretary David Horo said: “We have full support on demands raised by the six ethnic groups. We have requested them to call off the bandh in view of Birsa Munda’s birthday.”

