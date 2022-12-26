INDIA

Six held for cheating HDFC Bank credit card holders

Six men were arrested from a hotel located on the Mehrauli-Gurugram road for allegedly cheating HDFC Bank credit card holders of Rs 1.61 lakh, the police said on Monday.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 70-year-old senior citizen in October with the cyber crime police station (east), the police said.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Saini, Suhel, Mukesh, Sunil Saini, Pritam and Sushil.

The police have also recovered 10 mobile phones and a tablet from the accused persons.

During the probe, the accused revealed that they created a fake website similar to the website of HDFC Bank, targeting the bank’s credit card holders.

“The culprits used to send a link to redeem bonus points and when the card holders clicked on that link and put their card details, the accused got all their details on the backend of the website and transferred money from the victim’s credit cards and withdrew cash from ATMs,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police.

During the investigation, it was also found that the accused used to book rooms in 3-star and 5-star hotels and carry out fraudulent transactions from there.

