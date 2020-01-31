Six held for cheating people on promise of arranging ‘friends’

Kolkata, Feb 4 (IANS) The Kolkata police have busted a gang which defrauded people by promising to arrange “friendship” with high class men and women and arrested six people including two women, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made from Jadavpur police station area on the basis of credible source information by the anti-cheating section of detective department, city police’s Joint Commissioner, Crime, Muralidhar Sharma said.

The arrested were identified as Mili Pradhan, Sanjay Das, Tapas Patra, Swapan Kumar Ojha, Chandan NayekA and Mousumi Biswas.

The gang would send messages to people and tell them that if they want to develop friendship with high-class men/women, the same will be arranged.

“They would ask the interested persons to deposit some fees, but no ‘friend’ would be arranged ever. Every time they would say that more fees would be required. This is how they cheated a huge number of people.

“To some, they would claim that whatever money they have given would be returned if they brought more clients and that they can work for them. For this also they would charge money from them,” said Sharma.

A case under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code has been started at the Bowbazar police station.

–IANS

