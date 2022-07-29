Six people were arrested for performing dangerous stunts with their car, an official said on Friday.

The accused are identified as Kushagr Sain, Prashant Rawat, Himanshu Sain, Sumit, Kunal Negi and Tanishq Yadav.

The official said that a video of the above accused persons performing stunt with their car near Blue Bail hotel in the city went viral on social media on Thursday. This prompted the police to take action against them.

The police said that they have also seized the vehicle used in the offence. “Necessary legal action is being taken,” the official added.

