Six held for robbing copper, aluminium from Manesar company

NewsWire
Six including a juvenile were apprehended for robbing copper and aluminium from a company located in IMT Manesar in Gurugram, the police said.

According to the police, on February 13, a complaint was registered that around 10/15 men scaling the wall, tying up the security guard robbed valuable copper and aluminium from the company.

Following the complaint, a crime branch team of the Gurugram Police nabbed six accused including the security guard and a juvenile, the police said.

The accused were identified as Monu (security guard), Raju, Pravesh, Naseem and Junaid.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Monu worked as a security guard in the company and used to play cricket in Kankraula village along with the other accused, during which they planned, and executed the alleged incident.

“Two pick-up vehicles used in the crime and robbed copper and aluminum have been recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused will be produced before the court and will be taken on police remand to know the whereabouts of the remaining criminals,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

