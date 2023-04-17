INDIA

Six held for stabbing youth to death near Khan Market in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police on Monday apprehended six persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the brutal murder of a 19-year-old youth near the Khan Market on Sunday evening.

The victim, who was identified as Akash, was attacked on the road in front of the Lokanayak Bhawan at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, a police officer said.

The assailants stabbed Akash multiple times and even left the weapon on the upper right side of his abdomen. Local residents found Akash in a critical condition and rushed him to the RML Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Pranav Tayal, said that teams from four police stations — Tughlak Road, Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri and Tilak Marg — conducted raids across at various locations in Delhi and arrested the suspects within eight hours of the commission of offence using human intelligence and technical surveillance.

The accused have been identified as Karan Rai (21), Vishal alias Gabru (20), Saurav (19), Ankit (20), Gaurav alias Golu (21) and one juvenile.

On interrogation, it was revealed that one of the accused had a long-standing personal enmity with the victim and his friends from his school days.

“The group was assembled at the behest of Karan and Gabru with the intention of beating the victim or any other member of his group,” the DCP said.

“Other suspects are also being questioned to ascertain their involvement, if any, in the crime,” the DCP added.

20230417-212405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports 2,022 fresh Covid cases, 46 deaths

    MoS V.Muraleedharan’s house in Thiruvananthapuram ‘vandalised’, blood stains found

    Maha scouts for more infra-projects funding from Japan agency

    West Bengal Police to set up dog squads in all districts