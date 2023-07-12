Surat police have arrested six people in connection with the kidnapping of Shaktibhai Dhaduk, a share broker from Ahmedabad.

The incident took place in the bustling neighborhood of Mota Varaccha, Surat.

According to police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Makbul Jikarbhai Solanki (Ghanchi), Sabir Sharifbhai Solanki (Ghanchi), Sohil alias Lattu alias Gattu Iqbalbhai Shaikh, Ramiz Ahmed alias Raja Khan Jamil Ahmed Pathan, Firoz Hussainbhai Gogda, and Farooq Hussainbhai Gogda.

They were arrested on Tuesday and further investigation and interrogation in the matter is on.

Alongside the arrest of the suspects, the police successfully seized all four vehicles utilised in the abduction.

Various items totaling Rs 25.18 lakh, including five mobile phones and a sum of cash have also been confiscated.

The abduction took place on July 5 when Dhaduk was forcibly taken away in a car from Mota Varaccha.

The accused then proceeded to drive the vehicle towards Pal Hotel, located near the Kamrej toll plaza. Once there, two of the four alleged kidnappers shifted Dhaduk into another car, and moved towards Ahmedabad.

They passed through Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Nabipur, Jambusar, Borsad, and Tarapur chokdi, as they planned to ultimately transport their captive to Rajkot in yet another car.

However, the Surat police managed to intercept the criminals before they could reach their destination.

Three of the accused were caught, prompting a subsequent investigation.

It was during this process that law enforcement officials uncovered the involvement of seven additional individuals, shedding further light on the intricate web surrounding the kidnapping.

2023071237810