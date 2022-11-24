INDIA

Six held in Goa for duping US citizens

The Goa Police on Thursday arrested six persons for allegedly duping US citizens in the pretext of approving their loans and medical billing advances.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan said the accused persons were operating a fake call centre.

“The police conducted a raid at Chimbel (North Goa district) and caught six accused persons red handed. Legal action against them has been initiated,” he said.

The accused persons are identified as Akash Hiteshbhai Pancholi, 28; Thremho Kechingba, 23; Sanam Ringsa Bathari, 23; Anand Sujeet Sengyung, 26; Lairim Monmohan Hojai, 19 and Hemring Sonai Girisa, 22.

The police have also seized 6 laptops and mobile phones worth Rs 10 lakh.

