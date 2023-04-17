INDIA

Six held in Gurugram for betting on IPL match

A crime unit of the Gurugram Police has arrested six persons for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, an official said on Monday.

The arrested six accused were identified as Shivam, Yogesh, Gagan, Ramesh, Amit and Monu – all residents of Gurugram.

The accused were arrested on Sunday from Puri Emerald Bay Society in Gurugram.

“Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Kolkata Night Riders and Mumbai Indians,” Anand Yadav, In-charge crime branch sector-39 told IANS.

The police have recovered 12 mobile phones, one laptop and one LED TV from their possession.

According to the police, during the raid, they noticed that one of the accused was making entries about the game in a register while his accomplice on the phone communicated about the rates.

A case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at Rajendra Park police station in Gurugram.

