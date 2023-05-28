As many as six statues of ‘Sapta Rishis’ installed at the premises of newly-developed Mahakal Lok in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh collapsed on Sunday.

The temple authority and district administration were yet to make any statement about the incident but official sources told IANS that this occurred due to heavy winds.

According to India Meterological Department’s Bhopal regional office, the wind speed in Ujjan was recorded at 65 kmph during afternoon hours.

At the time when statues fell, score of devotees were present in the Mahakal corridor, however, no injuries were reported so far. Sources also said that after the collapse of the huge size statues, entry of the devotees was banned in the premises.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has raised question on the collapse of the statues and accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government of corruption in developing Mahakal corridor.

State Congress chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter to express his shock over incident.

He said when the Congress government had approved the Mahakal corridor project, he did not imagine that the subsequent government would commit serious irregularities in the construction of Mahakal Lok.

Kamal Nath demanded an high level inquiry to investigate alleged financial irregularities in the project.

“Today, the way the deities’ idols fell on the ground due to the storm in the Mahakal Lok complex, that scene is very pathetic for any religious person. I demand from the Chief Minister that for the idols which have fallen in Mahakal Lok, new idols should be installed immediately and those who behind the shoddy construction should be punished after investigation,” he demanded.

Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok or Mahakal Corridor was developed by spending over Rs 700 crore, and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2022.

20230528-193402