LIFESTYLEWORLD

Six humanitarian corridors to try and evacuate civilians: Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine will try to evacuate civilians through six “humanitarian corridors” on Wednesday, including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

In a video statement, she said Ukrainian Armed forces had agreed to stop firing in those areas for 12 hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time (7 a.m. until 7 p.m. GMT) — and urged Russian forces to fulfil their commitment to local ceasefires, the BBC reported.

The news comes as Ukraine managed to carry out its first mass evacuation exercise on Tuesday, carrying an estimated 5,000 civilians from the city of Sumy in north-eastern Ukraine to Poltava, in the centre.

Authorities in Kyiv have previously accused Moscow of shelling a refugee corridor intended for civilians trying to escape the city of Mariupol.

It is also unclear whether the six proposed routes will go — previous offers of routes to Russia or its ally Belarus were rejected by the Ukrainian government.

20220309-150404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.