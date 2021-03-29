New Delhi, March 29 (IANSlife) The festival of colours, Holi, is a permanent fixture in the cultural calendar of India, marking the onset of warm weather across the country and ringing in a day of brotherhood and communion. The love of experienced and amateur photographers for the cultural heritage of India is evident in the celebration of colours, which also reflects multiculturalism in their shots.

IANSlife curates six close-ups that bring out the spirit of Indian Holi, in a time when social distancing still directs social behaviour across the globe. Take a look:

Roshani Shah/Instagram

In this series of Holi portraits, photographer Roshani Shah captures the nationwide celebrations on the peaceful faces of everyday Indian.

Bharat Darsan/Instagram

The photographer’s various series on Holi in different Indian cities reveals the joyous colour-filled celebrations in locations like Kolhapur and Nand Gaon.

Lopamudra Talukdar/Instagram

The photographer Lopamudra Talukdar captures the deeply colourful camaraderie that the festival of Holi brings out in communities across India.

