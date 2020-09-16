Six injured in car crash in Thailand

Bangkok, Sep 16 (IANS) Six students were injured after a van carrying them crashed into three other cars in Central Thailand, police said on Wednesday.

The van belonging to a school in Thailand’s central province of Ang Thong crashed into three cars, with the driver admitting that the vehicle had faulty brakes, said police.

The van driver also confessed to police that she could not stop the vehicle as the weight of the students sent the van speeding on a ramp, eventually hitting other cars, Xinhua news agency reported.

The driver admitted that the vehicle’s brakes were not catching properly but she did not get them repaired, resulting in the accident.

Police said they would be questioning the school of security concerns and why a faulty vehicle was allowed to be transporting students and running in the streets.

–IANS

sdr/