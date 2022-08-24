INDIA

Six injured in chemical factory blast in Telangana

Six workers were injured in a blast in a chemical factory in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Hindys Lab in Veliminedu village of Chityala block.

The blast led to a huge fire in the plant. Thick smoke engulfed the entire area.

Fire tenders rushed to the plant and were trying to control the flames.

The blast and the fire created panic among the employees who ran out for safety. Panic also gripped the people living in residential areas near the plant.

