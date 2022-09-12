A gunfight in a shopping mall left six people wounded in Istanbul’s Sariyer district, local media reported.

The incident took place late Sunday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

“After the gunfight incident that broke out between two groups with a prior history of animosity, a total of six citizens, namely five foreign individuals and one Turkish citizen, were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment,” said local officials in a statement on Monday.

One person among the wounded was in critical condition.

The suspects were reportedly still absconding, while law enforcement personnel were trailing them, the statement added.

The two groups ran into each other at the shopping centre’s food court, when two people drew their guns and started shooting around after a quarrel. Panic ensued in the food court, with people running to exits as the sound of gunshots echoed inside the mall, it said.

