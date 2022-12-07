INDIA

Six IPS officers shifted in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including two Superintendents of Police (SP), an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IG), Fire Service Akash Kulhary has been transferred as Additional Police Commissioner, Prayagraj Commissionerate.

IG Telecom Jugal Kishore has shifted to Fire Services Headquarters in the same capacity.

SP Pilibhit Dinesh Kumar P. has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ghaziabad Commissionerate.

SP Chitrakoot Atul Sharma has been posted in place of Dinesh Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner, Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate Vrinda Shukla has been posted as SP Chitrakoot.

SP Traffic Directorate Asthabhuja Prasad Singh has been shifted as SP Railway, Prayagraj.

20221207-144639

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka launches AI-powered portal to boost employment, investment

    Bright sunshine after week-long rain, snow in J&K

    Maha: 30K bank employees join 2-day all-India strike

    Coal important for energy security: Pralhad Joshi