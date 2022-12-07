The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including two Superintendents of Police (SP), an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IG), Fire Service Akash Kulhary has been transferred as Additional Police Commissioner, Prayagraj Commissionerate.

IG Telecom Jugal Kishore has shifted to Fire Services Headquarters in the same capacity.

SP Pilibhit Dinesh Kumar P. has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ghaziabad Commissionerate.

SP Chitrakoot Atul Sharma has been posted in place of Dinesh Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner, Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate Vrinda Shukla has been posted as SP Chitrakoot.

SP Traffic Directorate Asthabhuja Prasad Singh has been shifted as SP Railway, Prayagraj.

