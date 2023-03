At least six people died and 28 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in rammed into hillside in Nepal’s Sindhuli district on Sunday.

The bus carrying 34 passengers was proceeding towards Kathmandu from Okhaldhunga.

The incident occurred after the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed into hillside, Deputy Superintendent of Police Chiranjeevi Dahal, was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post.

The bus driver fled the scene after the accident.

