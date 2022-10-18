INDIA

Six killed as bus collides with container truck in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

At least six people were killed and 13 others injured when a bus collided with a container truck on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in Gujarat’s Vadodara in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The injured were rushed to Government hospital in the city.

Assistant Commissioner of Police G D Palsana said: ” The passenger bus en route to Mumbai collided with a container truck while trying to overtake it at 4 a.m.”

Four persons died on the spot while two succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at government hospital, the ACP said.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred when the bus driver attempted to overtake a container truck carrying wheat, and at the same time, the latter applied brake.

After the accident, the driver of the container truck fled the scene.

Police are searching for the container truck driver.

20221018-104601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India logs 25,072 new Covid cases, lowest in 160 days

    President’s ‘pilgrimage’ to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Raigad Fort

    D’you suffer from damaged skin barrier?

    ‘Pakistani rulers made several attempts to kill Bangabandhu in prison’