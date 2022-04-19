INDIA

Six killed as bus rams into SUV in UP’s Deoria

Six persons were killed and more than 10 injured when a roadways bus and Bolero collided head on late on Monday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The condition of two is said to be critical.

The bus was coming from Gorakhpur to Deoria and the injured passengers were returning from a wedding function.

The Bolero was smashed and the bus overturned.

Among those who died in this accident, five were in Bolero and one person was in the bus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to provide adequate relief to the victims and ensure proper treatment of the injured.

