Six killed as car rams into parked truck in Andhra

Six people were killed when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Monday.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Ananthapalli in Nallajerla mandal.

According to the police, eight persons were travelling in the car which was on its way from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram.

Six persons died on the spot. The deceased include three women and a child. Two others were critically injured and they were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The victims hailed from Prakash Nagar in Rajamahendravaram and were returning to their native place from Hyderabad.

