SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Six killed as heavily-armed militants strike private gas plant in Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

At least four Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel and two private security guards were martyred when a gas plant in Tall tehsil of Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan came under terrorist attack, media reports said.

Tall’s Deputy Superintendent of Police said that heavily-armed militants struck the private gas extraction plant in the mountainous region, Geo News reported.

He also said that the militants have also damaged a solar power plant at the affected plant before fleeing to the adjoining North Waziristan area, where they had come from. He said that a joint search operation was underway in the area, The News reported.

The security personnel fought bravely for two hours and repulsed the attack, the police official added.

A large number of police are standing guard at the gas plant after the terror attack.

Various militant factions, including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have operated out of remote mountains in the northwest for years, launching attacks on the security forces and infrastructure in their campaign against the state, The News reported.

20230523-172003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oxygen solidarity bridge brings India and France closer via Qatar

    Imran should be tried under Official Secrets Act : Maryam Nawaz

    Five Sri Lankans to move Madras HC against seizure of legal...

    Won’t negotiate until Imran accepts defeat and corrects behaviour: Pak Minister