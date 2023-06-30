INDIA

Six killed as SUV rams into parked truck in UP’s Banda

A speeding Bolero rammed into a truck parked on the road on Thursday night, killing six persons on the spot.

After the accident, the driver fled along with the truck.

The accident took place near Pariyadai on Kamasin Road in Baberu Kotwali of Banda district.

Two persons were seriously injured in the accident. According to reports, Kallu, 13, got electrocuted and his family members and other villagers were taking him in the Bolero to the hospital when the truck rammed into the vehicle.

Seeing the accident, the passers-by informed the police and Circle Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh and Kotwal Sandeep Singh reached the spot.

The people trapped in the Bolero were pulled out. Kallu, his mother Sarbano, Kaif, Musahid, Shakir and one other died in the accident. The condition of the injured persons Zahid and Jahil is said to be critical.

