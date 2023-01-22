INDIA

Six killed as truck mows down pedestrians after hitting car in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Six people were killed after a speeding truck rammed into a car and then crushed pedestrians on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway in Unnao district, late on Sunday night.

On being informed of the accident, the police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

According to reports, the accident took place near Azad Marg crossing under Achalganj Police Station on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway.

The speeding dumper hit a car and bike and later trampled several pedestrians at Azad Marg intersection. Simultaneously, the dumper fell into a ditch dragging the four-wheeler.

Around four to five people were reported to be trapped in the car that was hit by the truck.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation. After the accident, the locals blocked the highway.

A roadways bus was also vandalised following stone pelting by irate locals of the area.

The angry crowd also manhandled a constable who was trying to stop them.

A heavy police force reached the spot and restored traffic on the highway.

20230123-041203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Months ahead of polls, Nadda holds meeting with Nagaland BJP leaders,...

    Goa govt bans batches of ‘Daawat’ basmati rice after traces of...

    Class 12 exam held under headlights of vehicles in Bihar’s Motihari

    Telangana BJP terms attack on MP act of cowardice