WORLD

Six killed in ambush in Philippines

NewsWire
0
0

Six people, including a local official, were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a van in Nueva Vizcaya province in the Philippines on Sunday morning, police said.

The police said the attack occurred around 8.45 a.m. local time along a highway in Bagabag town while the van was traveling north to Aparri, a town in the northern Philippine Cagayan province, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Initial investigation showed that the six masked gunmen, clad in police uniforms, blocked the road, forcing the van to stop. The armed men then peppered the car with bullets, resulting in the death of the six.

The attackers fled after the ambush.

The police confirmed that one of those killed was a vice mayor of Aparri, and the five others were his aides. The six died at the scene.

A police investigation is underway to determine the motive of the shooting.

20230219-174601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Happens to be at the wrong time of the year: Josh...

    WH to keep mask mandate as Washington D.C. lifts indoor rule

    9 injured in US shooting

    Aid vessel with 106 migrants on board allowed to dock in...