INDIA

Six killed in car-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh

Six persons were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when a SUV collided head on with a truck near Mittakandriga in Srikalahasti, resulting in the death of six persons – four women and two men – travelling in the car on the spot.

Another person was injured. He has been admitted to Srikalahasti Area Hospital.

Seven persons were travelling in the SUV from Tirupati to Srikalahasti after darshan at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. Police said the victims hailed from Vijayawada in NTR district. The deceased were identified as Ramesh, Narasimha Murthy, Rajyalaxmi, Srilatha, Akshaya, and Venkata Ramnamma.

Police said the victims were travelling to Srikalahasti Ramalingeswara Swamy temple when their car collided with the truck coming the opposite direction near Mittakandriga. Overspeed is said to have resulted in the accident.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

