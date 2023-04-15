INDIA

Six killed in hooch tragedy in Bihar, say police; villagers put death toll at 22

At least six people have been killed and nine hospitalised after they consumed spurious liquor in Bihar’s East Champaran ditrict, police said. However, villagers claimed that 22 people died due to the hooch tragedy.

Jayant Kant, the DIG of Bettiah range, said: “Six persons died due to hooch tragedy while nine persons were admitted in the hospitals. Two of them were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The district police have arrested seven accused so far and efforts are on to nab others.”

Toll is expected to rise as a large number of people admitted to different private hospitals are critical, sources said.

According to the villagers, 11 persons died in Laxmipur village, five in villages under Sugauli police station three each in villages under Harisiddhi police station, and Paharpur police station since Thursday night.

Civil surgeon claimed that some of the persons who died in the hooch tragedy were cremated before the police arrived at the spot.

“We have conducted post-mortem of one person and sent the viscera for testing. The actual cause of death will be ascertained only after the viscera report is available. Two persons were referred to Muzaffarpur. We have sent medical teams to the affected villages. The patients are complaining of vomiting and loose motions,” the civil surgeon said.

Pramod Sha, one of the victims who is admitted in a hospital, told media persons: “I drank liquor on Thursday evening. Since then, I have been suffering from uneasiness, difficulty in breathing. My eyes have been affected and I am having a headache.”

