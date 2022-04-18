WORLD

Six killed in missile strikes on Ukraine’s Lviv

At least six people were killed and eight others were wounded after five missiles struck Ukraine’s western city of Lviv on Monday morning, said Maksym Kozytsky, head of the Lviv regional military-civilian administration.

Russian troops have launched four missile strikes on the city, Kozytsky said on Facebook, noting that three missiles hit military infrastructure, and another one struck a tire service centre, Xinhua news agency reported.

Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire caused by the strikes, Kozytsky said.



