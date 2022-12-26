Six people were killed in a head-on collision involving two trucks in South Africa’s northern province of Limpopo, the local authority said.

The incident took place along the N1.29 North in Vhembe District on Monday morning, and the six who died on the spot included an infant, a 35-year-old driver, and four passengers aged between eight and 15, said Florence Radzilani, a member of the Executive Council for Transport and Community Safety, Xinhua news agency reported.

Law enforcement officers at the scene cited speeding as a possible cause of the crash, according to Radzilani.

“We continue to plead with all motorists to obey the rules of the road,” she said.

20221227-022803