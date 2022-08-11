Six persons were killed after a car rammed into an auto rickshaw and a bike in Gujarat’s Anand district on Thursday evening. While two persons died on the spot, four others succumbed to their injuries after being shifted to a hospital in Sojitra.

The deceased included three members of a family, including two sisters and their mother.

According to the police, a car with registration number GJ-23-CD-4404 rammed into an auto rickshaw and a bike near Dali village under Sojitra taluka.

While the auto rickshaw driver and the bike rider died on the spot, three others riding in the auto rickshaw and the pillion rider on the bike succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car is registered in the name Ketan Padhiyar, a relative of Congress MLA Poonambhai Parmar.

20220812-001203