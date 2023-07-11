INDIA

Six killed in school bus-car collision in Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Yogi mourns

 Six people were killed when a school bus collided with a car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

Ramanand Kushwaha, ADCP Traffic Police said that the bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur.

The bus belonged to Bal Bharti School which is in Noida.

“The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction,” he added.

There were 8 people in the car. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and was on its way to Gurgaon, said Kushwaha.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the loss of lives and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

He has directed concerned officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured persons.

