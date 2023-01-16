WORLD

Six killed in shooting in California

NewsWire
0
0

Six people were killed in a shooting in central California in the US, local media reported.

Two of the victims of the shooting in Goshen, Tulare County, are a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old baby, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a central California-based KFSN-TV’s report.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a release posted on its Facebook page that deputies were called to a home in the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen just after 3:30 a.m. Monday local time for multiple shots heard.

The Sheriff’s Office did not give details in the release. The agency only said that it is investigating the shooting and will update the shooting after they receive more information.

The KFSN-TV report said that deputies immediately noticed two victims dead in the street and then a third in the doorway of the home after they arrived at the spot.

Deputies found six victims in total. Five of them were declared dead at the scene. Another died at the hospital, according to the report.

Authorities believe there are at least two suspects at this time. They do not believe this was a random act and that there is a gang connection, the report added.

20230117-045805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US Deputy Secretary of State to visit Seoul

    Visitors to Fiji no longer need Covid tests

    Apple Maps adds cycling directions for users in US cities

    Playing two sets of qualifiers is quite strenuous on the heart:...