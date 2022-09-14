INDIA

Six labourers killed as lift collapses in under-construction building in Ahmedabad

NewsWire
0
0

At least six labourers were killed and one seriously injured after the lift of an under-construction building collapsed here on Wednesday.

The lift crashed from the seventh floor. The under-construction highrise building, named Aspire-II was located near the Gujarat University campus.

“At the time of the accident seven labourers were inside the lift, which was used to carry various materials. The lift crashed from the seventh floor on Wednesday morning. The labourers were working in the lift chamber,” said Mahendra, an eyewitness and labourer at the site.

He told the media that all the labourers hailed from the Panchmahal district.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said the incident will be probed and action against responsible builders will be taken.

Hitesh Barot, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman told the media that all aspects of safety measures will be investigated, and if the builder was found responsible, suitable action will be taken against him or the company. The police were also carrying out the investigation parallely.

20220914-134203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Around 15,500 Myanmar refugees deepen Covid distress in Mizoram

    Oppn engaged in ‘shoot and scoot’ to disrupt Parliament: Tejasvi Surya

    Economists say freebies make sense only if a state budget has...

    Bonded labour: TN rights panel starts probe