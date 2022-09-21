The project of six-lane access-controlled Greenfield Highway from Rajasthan and Gujarat border to Santalpur section of NH-754A under Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor is in full progress.

According to the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, this stretch is the part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Gujarat under Bharatmala Pariyojana and Phase-1 and is being built at a project cost of Rs 2,030 Cr. Once the project is completed, the travel time within this section will reduce by 2 hours and travel distance by 60 km.

“Reducing pollution level, median and avenue plantation throughout the stretch would enrich the ecosystem and boost SDGs (sustainable development goals). The stretch would facilitate easy movement of Border forces/Armed forces/Military vehicles etc as it is closer to Indo-Pak Border,” said Gadkari on Twitter.

The Minister added that the Government is actively committed towards transforming India through excellent connectivity and world class infrastructure.

The flagship 1,224 kilometres long Amritsar – Bhatinda – Jamnagar Corridor is being developed by the NHAI at a total capital cost of Rs 26,000 crore and is expected to be completed by September 2023. The corridor will connect the economic towns of Bhatinda, Amritsar, Sangaria, Bikaner, Sanchore, Jamnagar and Samakhiyali across the four states of Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The corridor will link the northern industrial as well as agricultural centres of the country with the key ports of western India such as Kandla and Jamnagar. This will give a boost to the industrial revolution linking the industrial belt of Baddi, Bhatinda and Ludhiana through spurs as well as the state of Jammu and Kashmir through the Delhi – Amritsar – Katra Expressway.

