INDIA

Six members of a family charred to death in Telangana

NewsWire
0
0

Six members of a family were charred to death when their house in Telangana’s Macherial district caught fire, police said on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred in Venkatapur village of Mandamarri mandal past midnight.

The fire broke out in the house of Shivaiah when all the victims were asleep, the police said.

Shivaiah (50), his wife Padma (45), Padma’s nephew Mounika (23), her two daughters and another relative Shantaiah (52), an employee of Singareni Collieries, were burnt alive.

On receiving of the information, fire fighting personnel rushed to the scene and doused the fire.

The house was completely gutted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan said that a short circuit is suspected to have resulted in the fire.

He said the exact cause will be known after a thorough investigation.

Police registered a case and shifted the bodies to Mancherial for autopsy.

20221217-092602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal flash floods: 7 rescued by NDRF, 9 still missing

    Bladder health awareness month: Experts advise women not to silently suffer...

    Can Turan – an alliance of Turkic states – ever become...

    Nine new faces in Mamata ministry, portfolios yet to be announced