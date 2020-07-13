Six more corona deaths, 616 new cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 13 (IANS) Six more persons died of COVID-19 in Odisha took its death toll due to the virus to 70, even as 616 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the state, the Health Department said on Monday.

The state’s total coronavirus cases increased to 13,737, including 4,896 active cases.

Of the six deaths, four were reported from Ganjam district, and two from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Of the new cases, 415 were from different quarantine centres and 201 local contacts, the department said.

–IANS

cd/tsb