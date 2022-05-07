INDIA

Six poachers held in Telangana for killing two deer

Police in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Saturday arrested a six-member gang of poachers who killed two deer.

The gang tried to flee in a car but police nabbed them after a dramatic chase. Two dead deer, two cars, an air rifle and six mobile phones were seized from them.

A group of poachers from Hyderabad shot dead two deer in the Polkampet forest area of Lingampally late on Friday night.

A police patrol team found the men moving under suspicious circumstances on Saturday morning near Iyalapur village and asked them to identify themselves. The group panicked and tried to flee in a car leaving the other car behind. After covering some distance, the car broke down forcing them to leave the vehicle and escape. One of the poachers was caught by a farmer, who handed him over to police.

The arrested man revealed all the details to police. The patrol team alerted the control room which informered check posts on district borders. Subsequently, all the accused were arrested.

Those arrested were identified as Hameed Uzzaman, said to be a competitive rifle shooter, Ubaid Khan, Mir Mustafa Ali, Farzan Ghulam Hussain, Syed Rashid and Mir Tayeb Ali.

A police officer said the accused had cut the deer into halves from the middle and stuffed them in a car. They had left behind this car while trying to flee in another vehicle.

Police are on the lookout for two locals who helped the gang in killing the deer.

