Six senior-most generals included in summary of Pak Army chief candidates

A summary for the appointment of the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan is ready and now rests with the Prime Ministers Office, according to a media report.

It contains the names of six senior-most military officials, as per a confirmation by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)  the military’s media wing, The News reported.

Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has been serving as the COAS since 2016 and received an extension in 2019, is all set to retire on November 29.

The Army did not reveal any name in its press statement issued on Monday night confirming that the summary has been prepared, but according to Geo News’ sources, the list consists of the names of Lt Gen Asim Munir, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood, Lt Gen Faiz Hamid and Lt Gen Mohammad Aamer.

“The Prime Minister will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure,” a brief tweet from the PMO read.

“GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of six senior-most lieutenant generals to the Ministry of Defence,” tweeted Director General of the military’s media wing, Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar.

