Six sq ft space, 15 amp socket required for SwapX battery swapping station

Sun Mobility, an energy infrastructure and services provider for electric mobility has unveiled its SwapX compact battery swapping station at the Auto Expo 2023.

The company said that the franchisees can be availed easily and up to 6 square feet space and a 15 amp socket is required for the SwapX station.

The company already has deployed over 240 stations in more than 18 cities in India and is looking further to accelerate expansion of the network for battery swapping service to two- and three-wheelers and small four-wheelers.

The company also displayed its next generation battery pack S2.1, which has a higher power battery offering 45 per cent more range and interoperability.

“The company aims to serve 10 lakh vehicles through its battery swapping platform by 2025. The SwapX and S2.1 smart batteries have been developed in-house by SUN Mobility,” said Chetan Maini, the co-founder and chairman of SUN Mobility.

