New Delhi, June 12 (IANSlife) From the vast deserts of Chile to the Indian Ocean in Mauritius, travellers take pains in choosing their ideal location for a peaceful escape that will allow them to rest and relax. Booking.com’s latest research revealing that over 84 percent of Indian travellers want to mentally unwind on vacation to boost their mood, it’s clear that self-care travel is still very much on the agenda.

Here’s a list of six of the best resorts, curated by the travel plaform to help travellers find peace of mind.

Byron Bay, Australia

This beach town is ideal for those seeking sun, sea, sand, and peace. The environmentally conscious Crystalbrook Byron (formerly Byron at Byron) is a must-see. With free daily outdoor yoga classes and endless trails through the surrounding rainforest, this luscious resort is ideal for those looking to relax their body and mind while immersing themselves in nature. Travelers can take a relaxing Brunswick River Sunset Eco Cruise to discover Byron’s wildlife and marine creatures before returning to the onsite Forest restaurant for a succulent dinner where 80 percent of the ingredients are sourced locally, including delicious sustainably-sourced seafood.

Northern California, United States

According to Booking.com research, 44 per cent of Indian travellers want to try the best places for food and drink on their next vacation, wine region Napa Valley should definitely be at the top of the bucket list. There are numerous luxury resorts to ensure that visitors have a relaxing vacation, including the elegant Auberge du Soleil, An Auberge Resort. The resort, nestled among a 33-acre olive grove, has 50 rooms and suites, tailored wine tasting classes, and Napa Valley’s first fine-dining restaurant. Guests can relax at the outdoor pool in one of the cabanas, take in the scenery on a hike through the hills, or find inner peace at La Pagode, the hotel’s Japanese-inspired wellness centre tucked away within the grounds.

Bressanone, Italy

Bressanone, also known as ‘Brixen’, is one of the oldest towns in South Tyrol, a province in northeastern Italy, and the ideal destination for travellers seeking a mix of culture and relaxation. Guests staying at the boutique wellness resort Forestis Dolomites will be in prime position to enjoy the panoramic views of the Dolomites mountains, which are a UNESCO World Heritage site. This family-run hotel, located on the southern slope of the Plose mountain in the South Tyrolean Alps, has a large spa where guests can indulge in mountain pine body scrubs or forest salt baths, as well as an onsite restaurant serving locally sourced ingredients. The hotel also has a swimming pool and offers magnificent views of the surrounding forests through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Dibba, Oman

Dibba is the ideal destination for those looking to unwind in nature, with its mountain peaks, stunning landscapes, and crystal clear waters. The Six Senses face the Arabian Sea. When it comes to relaxing views, Zighy Bay has the best of both worlds, with mountains on one side and a stunning private beach on the other. This village-style Travel Sustainable resort features luxury villas with private pools as well as a comprehensive spa and wellness centre with Moroccan hammams.

Krabi, Thailand

A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, set within tropical gardens on Phulay Bay, is the ideal place for visitors to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The resort, which is located on the shores of the Andaman Sea, offers chic, traditional accommodations as well as a luxury spa and pool. Travellers looking to try something new can choose from a variety of unique cultural experiences, such as Thai cooking classes and batik painting lessons. The resort has also been awarded the Booking.com Travel Sustainable badge for its stringent sustainability measures. Visitors can visit Wareerak Hot Springs, which is known for its soothing and therapeutic mineral-rich springs – the ideal place to unwind and soak in the healing properties of the water while surrounded by jungle.

Cap Malheureux, Mauritius

Mauritius is an iconic destination for both a tranquil and a luxury escape, thanks to its blue waters and white sands. Cap Malheureux, on the northern coast, is home to the idyllic Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel. This adults-only resort is situated directly on a private beach and offers a lush tropical garden with an infinity pool, four restaurants and bars, a spa, and a variety of activities such as snorkelling and a glass-bottom boat tour. This resort’s core values are serenity and sustainability, and it has earned a Travel Sustainable badge for its efforts to protect the environment while also supporting the economy and local community.

