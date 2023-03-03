Almost 19 years after the incident took place, the UP Vidhan Sabha on Friday punished six police personnel for breach of privilege on the complaint of then MLA Salil Bishnoi.

The Vidhan Sabha was converted into a court by resolution, after which parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna announced the punishment for the convicted policemen.

The six police personnel would remain in custody till midnight Friday in a special cell in the Vidhan Bhawan complex.

The six are Abdul Samad (who switched over to another service and has retired as an IAS officer), then circle officer Babupurva, SHO, Kidwai Nagar police station; Rishikant Shukla, then S-I at Kotwali police station; Triloki Singh, then constable at Kidwai Nagar police station; Chhotey Singh Yadav, then constable at Kakadev police station; Vinod Mishra and Meharban Singh Yadav then constables at Kakadev police station.

All six were present in the House in a specially erected deck, when the decision was announced.

The police personnel were also given an opportunity to explain their conduct and they apologised for the behaviour and said that they hold elected representatives in high esteem.

On September 15, 2004, BJP leader Salil Bishnoi was leading a delegation to submit a memorandum against power cuts in Kanpur to the district magistrate (Kanpur Nagar) when police personnel misbehaved with him.

Bishnoi had given information about the breach of privilege to the House on October 25, 2004. He enclosed newspaper clippings, photographs and medical report, along with his notice, informing the House about the breach of privilege.

On July 28, 2005, then deputy speaker of the state legislative Assembly and then chairman of the privilege committee Rajesh Agarwal had submitted recommendations to award imprisonment to then CO (Babupurwa) Abdul Samad and reprimand other policemen by summoning them to the House.

20230303-132001