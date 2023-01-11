In a major pile-up, about half a dozen vehicles crashed into one another on the Lucknow Agra expressway on Wednesday morning, leaving several people injured.

The accident occurred due to dense fog which led to poor visibility.

Trucks, buses and cars collided on the highway, leaving several people injured in the accident.

According to the witnesses, officials of the state government’s Mining Department had stopped a dumper truck for checking, which led to the pile-up.

An Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus going from Etawah to Mathura, carrying around 50 passengers, also collided with a trailer truck. Several passengers, onboard the bus, were injured.

However, no casualties have been reported.

Meanwhile six people were killed on Wednesday as a dumper crashed into a tea stall in the morning. Four persons were injured.

