INDIA

Six vehicles pile-up on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, many injured

NewsWire
0
0

In a major pile-up, about half a dozen vehicles crashed into one another on the Lucknow Agra expressway on Wednesday morning, leaving several people injured.

The accident occurred due to dense fog which led to poor visibility.

Trucks, buses and cars collided on the highway, leaving several people injured in the accident.

According to the witnesses, officials of the state government’s Mining Department had stopped a dumper truck for checking, which led to the pile-up.

An Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus going from Etawah to Mathura, carrying around 50 passengers, also collided with a trailer truck. Several passengers, onboard the bus, were injured.

However, no casualties have been reported.

Meanwhile six people were killed on Wednesday as a dumper crashed into a tea stall in the morning. Four persons were injured.

20230111-164603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drugs valued at Rs 25cr seized in Mizoram; 2 held

    Telangana launches ‘Hara Bhara’ drone-based afforestation project

    UP parties race past people’s issues for 2022 polls

    Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on anthropologist Filippo Osella’s plea challenging...