INDIA

Six vets in ‘VIP care’ for UP DM’s cow

NewsWire
0
0

The Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur has deputed six veterinary doctors to treat the cow of District Magistrate Apurva Dubey.

In an order, a copy of which has gone viral on the social media, CVO Dr. S.K. Tiwari has deputed six veterinary doctors, one for each weekday, to take care of the cow.

The doctors have been asked to visit the cow twice a day and submit their report to the CVO office by 6 p.m.

The letter also warns that any laxity in duty would be unpardonable.

20220612-124402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Merger documents produced by rebel MLAs are forged’

    Will march to Parliament if farm laws not repealed: Rakesh Tikait

    Pastels and Pop’s karigars bring vision to life with S/S21 collection

    Varun Beverage shares at all-time high on firm demand outlook for...