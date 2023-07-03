A six-year-old boy was brutally killed by his 13-year-old neighbour who smashed his head with a brick.

The body was found with eyes gouged out at an under-construction site on Sunday.

Yug Yadav, the only son of engineer Yogendra Yadav, who looks after mobile tower installations in Rampur, had gone out to buy chocolates for his father on his birthday, but did not return.

After failing to find his son, Yadav lodged a police complaint and the body was later found.

The police detained a minor who lives in the same neighbourhood and is a drug addict.

ASP Rampur, Sansaar Singh, said, “Both the murder weapon and the boy’s missing clothes have been found. The accused is a school dropout and has confessed to have committed the crime under the influence of drugs. He also said that he killed Yug as the boy was making fun of him.”

The accused lives with his mother and had stolen a bicycle recently to buy drugs. He had also attacked a few people with stones, and his mother had even lodged a complaint against him by calling the 112 police helpline, he added.

“We have booked him under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and will send him to a juvenile home.”

