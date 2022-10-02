INDIA

Six-year-old killed in Delhi, 2 held

NewsWire
0
0

A six-year-old boy was killed by two men in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony.

A senior police official said that both the accused, identified as Vijay and Amar, have been arrested.

The arrested told the police that they had a dream in which God Shankar told them to slit the throat of a child, post which they committed the crime on Saturday night.

“The deceased’s father works as labourer at a construction site near CRPF Headquarters building. The accused also work with his father. Both had no personal enmity with the deceased or his family. They were alcoholic. . We have arrested them for murder,” the police said.

The body was of the deceased was handed over to the family after conducting post-mortem.

20221002-160607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India to participate in Women’s International Tent Pegging Championship for the...

    Battle for UP: Exchange of candidates creates dissent in parties

    J&K sees 415 new Covid cases, 745 recoveries

    Candidates will be finalised by Modi, Shah: Guj BJP chief to...