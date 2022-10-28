ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Six years after ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, KJo pens an emotional note

Karan Johar’s blockbuster ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, which changed the course of cross cultural ties between India and Pakistan, has completed six years in Hindi cinema. The filmmaker shared an emotional note that a apiece of his heart rests in the movie.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a video featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma with ‘Channa Mereya’ playing in the background.

“A piece of my own dil rests in this movie, exploring the entire gamut of emotions between love, friendship and of course – ek tarfaa pyaar!”

He added: “The cast, the team, the music – everything that resonated with the audiences across came straight down to talking to all the hearts. 6 years on, it feels like it continues to speak to many and for that I’m eternally grateful, #6YearsOfADHM #aedilhaimushkil”

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ also known as ADHM, released in 2016. The film is a musical romantic drama film directed, produced and written by Karan Johar. It also stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Before the film’s release, a major controversy took place as the Indian political party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), proclaimed that they would not allow the release of the film, following nationwide protests surrounding the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on September 2016 and the decision by Cinema Owners Exhibitors Association of India preventing the release of films with Pakistani actors in four states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Goa.

Karan Johar had then shared a video with folded hands assuring people that he won’t cast Pakistani actors anymore but since the film was made before the Uri attack, it was unfair to target ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

