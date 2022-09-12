INDIA

Six years’ jail, fine of Rs 1.5 lakh to I-T ex deputy commissioner

A Special CBI Court in Lucknow on Monday awarded six years rigorous imprisonment to Arvind Mishra (IRS-1989 batch officer), the then Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax, Lucknow and imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh in a CBI case.

According to information, a case was registered on November 29, 1999 on a complaint against Arvind Mishra, alleging a demand for a bribe of Rs 20,000 by him for issuing a “No Dues Certificate” in the prescribed format 34(A).

Subsequently, the CBI laid a trap and caught Mishra red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

After completing the investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused before the special court.

In this case, trial had remained stayed for most of the period as different petitions were pending in the matter before the High Court. The petitions filed by the accused were adequately countered by the CBI prosecutors. The CBI was successful in convincing both the trial court and the High Court about the merits of the prosecution case which led to the rejection of the petitions of the accused and waiver of interim relief in favour of the accused.

The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

