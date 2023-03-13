INDIA

Sixteen parties attend Kharge’s meet on opposition strategy

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 16 opposition parties on Monday attended the meeting convened by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge at his chamber in Parliament building to devise a strategy ahead of the second part of the budget session on Monday.

“Misuse” of central agencies against political leaders, MSP guarantee, inflation are some of the issues the opposition parties will be raising jointly in both the Houses.

The opposition MPs in Lok Sabha have moved adjournment notice and in Rajya Sabha suspension of business notice have been moved.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an adjournment notice on the issue of LAC and Manickam Tagore on hike in LPG prices.

The suspension notice in the Upper House has been given on post poll violence in Tripura by CPI MP Binoy Vishwam.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who met Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday ahead of the Budget session, said that they want to take up every burning issue in the House.

Parties that attended the meeting at the LoP’s chamber are: Congress, DMK, JD(U), AAP, CPI(M), KC, RLD, NCP, NC, CPI, IUML, SS (Uddhav),MDMK,RSP,RJD and JMM.

20230313-110403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    187 new cases, 2 deaths as Covid surges in J&K

    Ex-Mumbai police chief gets bail from Delhi HC in money laundering...

    Bengaluru youths booked for joyride during Covid night curfew

    The glamorous St. Regis Brand will be coming to Goa