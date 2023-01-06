INDIA

Sixth accused arrested in Anjali case, one still on the run

Delhi Police have arrested the sixth accused in connection with the death of Anjali, who was hit and dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1.

“In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused identified as Ashutosh, who owns the car, has been arrested as he had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on,” said Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police (law & order)

Earlier, police arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal.

Sources said that Ashutosh, the Maruti Baleno owner and one another accused, Ankush Khanna, who is still absconding and is also brother of another accused Amit had talks with the five accused. As Amit did not have a driving licence, Deepak was told to tell police that he was in the driving seat at the time of incident.

“Amit was driving the car at the time of incident, not Deepak. Ankush and Ashutosh both have tampered with the evidence. Ankush, to save his brother, had asked Deepak to tell police that he was driving the car as Amit did not have the driving license,” said a source.

Ankush is still on the run and police teams are on hunt to nab him, said the official

20230106-102407

